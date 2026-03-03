Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 565 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Markel Group by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Markel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,100.00.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $2,081.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,091.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,023.04. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,621.89 and a twelve month high of $2,207.59.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total value of $207,948.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,513.56. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,330 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,119.12, for a total transaction of $2,818,429.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $127,927,036.16. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

Featured Stories

