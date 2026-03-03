BXP, Inc. $BXP Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BXP were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BXP by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,470,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BXP by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,433,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,337,000 after buying an additional 186,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BXP during the 2nd quarter worth $686,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BXP by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,153,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,186,000 after acquiring an additional 68,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in BXP by 15.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,009,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after acquiring an additional 403,090 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BXP from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on BXP from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BXP from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BXP from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, CEO Owen D. Thomas sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $73,341.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 5,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $327,996.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,392.08. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,887 shares of company stock worth $476,930. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44. BXP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. BXP’s payout ratio is presently 160.92%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

