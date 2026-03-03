Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Illumina by 65.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Illumina by 604.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Illumina by 4,927.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 553 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore set a $150.00 target price on Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.69.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $132.89 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $43,957.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,241.83. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $275,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,173.78. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.