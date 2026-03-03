Brokerages Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Target Price at $196.83

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.8333.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.50 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th.

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $183.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.86. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $191.30. The firm has a market cap of $286.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

