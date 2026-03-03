Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Dynagas LNG Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Dynagas LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLNG. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 155,902 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 430.1% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 146,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 118,616 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a publicly traded limited partnership focused on the ownership and operation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The partnership provides seaborne transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate charters, catering primarily to major energy companies and utility providers. Its vessels are designed to carry LNG at cryogenic temperatures, enabling large-scale cargo movements between exporting and importing regions worldwide.

The fleet comprises modern membrane-type LNG carriers built to high engineering and environmental standards.

