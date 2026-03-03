Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 1543542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodside Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 594.0%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 648.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 383,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 332,125 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 1,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE: WDS) is an Australia-based energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, with a strong emphasis on liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company’s activities span the upstream value chain, including exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbon resources, development and operation of production facilities, and the sale and delivery of hydrocarbons to global customers.

Woodside’s operations center on conventional oil and gas projects and large-scale LNG processing and export, supported by project management, engineering and commercial trading capabilities.

