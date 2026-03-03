Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.2520, with a volume of 124729218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Nokia News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Santander upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Danske lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

Nokia Trading Up 6.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nokia by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 33,457.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel?Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia’s core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

Featured Stories

