FY2026 EPS Estimates for CNA Financial Decreased by Analyst

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for CNA Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.65. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q4 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.34. CNA Financial has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $51.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNA. Amundi increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 13.6% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other CNA Financial news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $297,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 661,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,516,725.56. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 409.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

