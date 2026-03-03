Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Moolec Science Stock Down 22.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MLEC opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. Moolec Science has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $157.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moolec Science

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moolec Science stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Moolec Science at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moolec Science Company Profile

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

