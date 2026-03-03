iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IBIO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iBio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of iBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iBio currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
iBio Stock Performance
iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).
About iBio
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company is also developing vaccine candidates comprising IBIO-200 and IBIO-201, which are in preclinical development for the prevention of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever.
