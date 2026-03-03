Italgas (ITGGF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2022 per share and revenue of $696.6250 million for the quarter.

Italgas Stock Performance

Italgas stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Italgas has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITGGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Italgas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Italgas in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Italgas

Italgas S.p.A. is one of Europe’s leading operators in the regulated natural gas distribution sector. Through its network of concessions, the company designs, constructs and manages pipelines, metering stations and related infrastructure to deliver safe, efficient gas supply to residential, commercial and industrial end users. Its core business activities include network maintenance, emergency response services, and meter installation and management, all under long-term regulated tariffs set by national authorities.

Established in Turin in 1837, Italgas is among the oldest gas distribution companies in Europe.

Featured Stories

