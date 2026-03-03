Finemark National Bank & Trust Takes $218,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Finemark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 20.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,089,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,595,000 after acquiring an additional 181,273 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 111.6% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 20.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 96.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 77,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $204.01 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $122.48 and a 12-month high of $212.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $316.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34.

AstraZeneca Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $1.595 dividend. This represents a yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

