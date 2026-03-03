New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,009 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,085,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,265,237,000 after buying an additional 964,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,728,576,000 after acquiring an additional 292,167 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,904,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,586,000 after acquiring an additional 771,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $528,279,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,203,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,802,000 after purchasing an additional 867,071 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DELL opened at $153.58 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $168.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.97.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.47.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

