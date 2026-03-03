Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 99.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 558,985 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $245.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $208.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.88.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $216.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.35. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $229.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.89. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

Featured Stories

