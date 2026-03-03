Royce & Associates LP Has $15.24 Million Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. $IIIV

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.45% of i3 Verticals worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 66,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in i3 Verticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 402,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at i3 Verticals

In other news, CRO Paul Christians sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $209,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 45,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,184.86. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

i3 Verticals Stock Up 0.3%

i3 Verticals stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.28 million, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.97. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

