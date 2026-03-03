Royce & Associates LP Buys 105,632 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,632 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Elanco Animal Health worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,766,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,230,000 after buying an additional 1,543,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,586,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,536,000 after acquiring an additional 759,623 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,100,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,673,000 after acquiring an additional 820,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 98.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,716,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,250. The trade was a 15.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.64 per share, with a total value of $150,398.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 124,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,402.12. This trade represents a 5.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 43,450 shares of company stock valued at $937,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.36 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.060 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

