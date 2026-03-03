Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Circle Internet Group were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the third quarter valued at $11,344,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,451,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,057,000.

Insider Activity at Circle Internet Group

In other Circle Internet Group news, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 425,295 shares in the company, valued at $38,276,550. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 269,809 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,170 over the last ninety days.

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

NYSE CRCL opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.00. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $770.23 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CRCL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 target price on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.12.

More Circle Internet Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

