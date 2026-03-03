Royce & Associates LP Sells 25,150 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,150 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.10% of ATI worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ATI during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,726,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ATI by 552.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 609,874 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,217,000. Saraza Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,334,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 34.2% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after purchasing an additional 282,529 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATI. Wall Street Zen lowered ATI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ATI from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ATI from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 53,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $5,896,811.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 132,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,525,368.48. This represents a 28.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATI opened at $166.95 on Tuesday. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $168.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

