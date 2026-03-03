Royce & Associates LP Sells 27,341 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,341 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.97% of A10 Networks worth $12,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,949,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,721,000 after purchasing an additional 214,778 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,306,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after buying an additional 367,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in A10 Networks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,516,000 after buying an additional 51,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Up 3.1%

A10 Networks stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.22.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 24.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on A10 Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $685,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 713,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,664,418.35. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc (NYSE: ATEN), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company’s offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company’s core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

