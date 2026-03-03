Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312,789 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $608.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $616.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.86. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

