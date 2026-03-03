Royce & Associates LP Purchases New Stake in Materion Corporation $MTRN

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,779,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.47% of Materion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 182.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Materion by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Trading Up 2.1%

MTRN opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. Materion Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $172.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.08.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Materion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.19%.The firm had revenue of $489.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other Materion news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $595,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,171.90. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $628,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.48. This trade represents a 31.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,184 shares of company stock worth $6,381,997. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Materion

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.