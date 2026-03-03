Royce & Associates LP Has $14.38 Million Stock Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. $SD

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,789 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.47% of SandRidge Energy worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 2,011.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 2,109.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SandRidge Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SD stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $647.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.55.

About SandRidge Energy

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc (NYSE: SD) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of onshore oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company concentrates its operations primarily in the Anadarko Basin, applying horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to exploit unconventional reservoirs. SandRidge’s asset portfolio includes both crude oil and natural gas liquids, complemented by associated gas production, with infrastructure investments designed to optimize midstream availability and enhance capital efficiency.

Founded in 2006 by industry veteran Tom L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.