New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,452,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,524,000 after acquiring an additional 147,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,432,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,375,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,645,000 after purchasing an additional 609,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.52. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.17 and a 1 year high of $126.55.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $396.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.43%.The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

In other news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $235,011.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,331.20. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 5,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $617,225.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 141,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,556,345.49. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 54,625 shares of company stock worth $5,995,193 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.15.

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

