Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,632 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $14,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 2.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its position in Astera Labs by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALAB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

Astera Labs stock opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.82.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.The business’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 94,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $11,758,359.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,531,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,590,376.81. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 4,849 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $600,306.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 138,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,094,799.20. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 206,792 shares of company stock valued at $25,602,869 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

