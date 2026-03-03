Salvatore Ferragamo (SFRGF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0470) per share and revenue of $233.0660 million for the quarter.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGF opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house known for its craftsmanship in footwear, leather goods, ready-to-wear, accessories, eyewear, watches and fragrances. Since its founding, the company has built a reputation for combining innovative design with high-quality materials, particularly in its signature shoe collections. In addition to its core footwear business, Ferragamo offers a range of handbags, small leather accessories and silk products that reflect its heritage of artisanal techniques.

The company was established in 1927 in Florence by Salvatore Ferragamo, who gained renown for designing custom shoes for Hollywood stars in the 1930s.

