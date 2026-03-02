Geneva Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:HWM opened at $262.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $262.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

