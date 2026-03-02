London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Buys 19,337 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $84.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.46.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GEHC. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.