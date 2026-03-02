Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF $IGPT Shares Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,899 shares during the quarter. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF comprises about 0.5% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF were worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 243,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,172 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 119,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IGPT opened at $63.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.38 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $67.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Company Profile

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography. IGPT was launched on Jun 23, 2005 and is issued by Invesco.

