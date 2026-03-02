Geneva Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises about 3.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,574,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,988,000 after purchasing an additional 74,256 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,920,000 after buying an additional 460,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,730,000 after buying an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,454,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,007,000 after buying an additional 214,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,249,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,015,000 after acquiring an additional 157,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Spotify is rolling out AI-powered Prompted Playlists (beta) and other personalization tools for Premium users — moves that can lift engagement, retention and ARPU if adoption scales. Spotify AI Tools And Curation Push Test Premium Engagement And Value
- Positive Sentiment: A research upgrade to Buy with a $586 price target (Arete Research) increases near-term upside expectations and likely contributed to buying interest. Finviz
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting improving profitability and “margin durability” helped spur further gains — analyst commentary on margin upside reinforces the narrative from Spotify’s recent strong quarterly beat. Spotify jumps as bullish analyst upgrade highlights margin upside
- Positive Sentiment: Product-level UX improvements like Smart Reorder (playlist sequencing) are live for users — small product upgrades that can incrementally increase time spent and perceived value of Premium. Give your Spotify playlist a mixologist with Smart Reorder
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (strong EPS beat and margin improvement) remain a positive backdrop supporting upgrades and investor confidence in operating leverage.
- Neutral Sentiment: Spotify is expanding further into books/audiobooks — a diversification that could increase content revenue over time but is early-stage for material financial impact. Spotify continues its march into the book world
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector pieces reiterate streaming tailwinds from ads, subscriptions and AI personalization — supportive macro context but not SPOT-specific catalysts. Must-Track Streaming Stocks in the Evolving Media Landscape
- Negative Sentiment: Some odd publicity (a $495 “musical urn” product story) creates noise around brand messaging; not material to fundamentals but could distract from core narrative. Spend your afterlife inside Spotify’s latest device, a $495 musical urn
- Negative Sentiment: Guggenheim published a pessimistic near-term forecast for SPOT, which could limit upside for more conservative investors and weigh on sentiment if echoed by others. Guggenheim Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology Trading Up 3.7%
SPOT opened at $514.02 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $512.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $607.01.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- America’s 1776 happening again
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.