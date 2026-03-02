Geneva Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises about 3.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,574,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,988,000 after purchasing an additional 74,256 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,920,000 after buying an additional 460,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,730,000 after buying an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,454,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,007,000 after buying an additional 214,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,249,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,015,000 after acquiring an additional 157,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Arete Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $735.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.91.

SPOT opened at $514.02 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $512.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $607.01.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

