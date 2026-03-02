Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 3,362 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,380 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,754 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 142.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,474,000 after purchasing an additional 888,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 871,165 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5%

PM stock opened at $186.55 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $191.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.73. The company has a market cap of $290.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.