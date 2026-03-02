Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 3,362 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,380 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,754 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 142.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,474,000 after purchasing an additional 888,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 871,165 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5%
PM stock opened at $186.55 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $191.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.73. The company has a market cap of $290.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.
Insider Activity at Philip Morris International
In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Philip Morris International News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on PM to $210 (from $190) and reiterated a Buy, citing rising contribution from the ZYN nicotine-pouch business — a clear catalyst for upside expectations. Argus Raises Philip Morris (PM) Outlook on Rising Contribution from Nicotine Pouches
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights ZYN’s “explosive” growth as a driver of revenue diversification away from combustible cigarettes — supporting higher margin, pricing power, and longer-term organic growth. Philip Morris International (PM) Gained from Zyn’s Explosive Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst positioning remains constructive: articles note an average “Moderate Buy” / favorable analyst stance, which supports investor conviction on dividends and buybacks. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparison pieces (Altria vs. Philip Morris) discuss both companies’ smoke-free strategies and cost discipline — useful context but not an immediate price mover for PM alone. Altria vs. Philip Morris: Which Is the Smarter Play for Now? Altria vs. Philip Morris (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary asks whether PM is outperforming the Nasdaq — a broader-market comparison that may influence flow into/away from tobacco stocks but doesn’t change company fundamentals. Is Philip Morris Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares and CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares (mid-February), reducing their holdings — an immediate negative signal to some investors and a likely contributor to near-term selling pressure. CEO Form 4 (SEC) CFO Form 4 (SEC) Emmanuel Babeau Sells 33,800 Shares
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.
PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.
