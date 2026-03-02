London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Invests $3.90 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 94,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,567,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,430,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,320,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,005,000 after purchasing an additional 386,498 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 410,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

