Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Shares Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,406 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $45,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE opened at $92.20 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.85.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

