Geneva Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 167.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 95,409 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 917.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at $2,334,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $118.83 on Monday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $262.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.31.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 94,971 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $11,758,359.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,531,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,590,376.81. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 94,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $11,758,359.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,452,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,863,615.59. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 206,792 shares of company stock valued at $25,602,869 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALAB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.89.

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

