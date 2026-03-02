Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Update

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 107,228 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the January 29th total of 74,128 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,258 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 167,258 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised Fast Retailing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Fast Retailing Stock Performance

About Fast Retailing

Shares of OTCMKTS FRCOY opened at $44.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. Fast Retailing has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd. is a Japanese retail holding company best known as the parent of Uniqlo, one of the world’s leading casual apparel brands. Headquartered in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, Fast Retailing focuses on the design, manufacture and global distribution of everyday wear for men, women and children. Its core business centers on accessible, high-quality basics that blend functionality with minimalist styling, underpinned by proprietary fabric technologies such as HEATTECH and AIRism.

The company traces its roots to a men’s clothing shop founded by Tadashi Yanai’s family in 1963.

