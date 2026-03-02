Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 98.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846,624 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,042,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,711.7% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,236,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,404,000 after buying an additional 3,121,192 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,853,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,988,000 after buying an additional 1,120,425 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,486.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 851,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,126,000 after buying an additional 842,210 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,982,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,764,000 after acquiring an additional 754,395 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $103.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

