NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NTGR
NETGEAR Stock Up 0.6%
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $182.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.26 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at NETGEAR
In related news, insider Pramod Badjate sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,968.42. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NETGEAR
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windward Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,468,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,020,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 548,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after buying an additional 256,266 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 717,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,255,000 after acquiring an additional 218,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth $6,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
NETGEAR News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NETGEAR this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks has raised its FY2027 outlook and several 2027 quarterly EPS estimates (FY2027 now expected at ($0.60) vs prior ($0.83)), and lifted some late?2026/2027 quarter forecasts — a sign of an improving medium?term earnings trajectory that could support the stock if trends continue. Zacks Research Weighs in on NETGEAR FY2028 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks’ updates were mixed: several quarters (Q2–Q4 2027 and Q4 2026) were nudged higher, while other near?term quarters were adjusted down — this produces a clearer medium?term path but leaves short?term guidance uneven. (See Zacks/MarketBeat summary below.) NTGR analyst note
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks still carries a “Strong Sell” stance and trimmed near?term estimates materially (Q1 2026 cut to ($0.33) from ($0.17); FY2026 to ($0.81) from ($0.57)), indicating expected continued operating pressure — downward revisions to near?term earnings and a negative net margin remain headwinds. NTGR analyst note
- Negative Sentiment: Independent rater Wall Street Zen lowered its rating to “Sell,” adding to negative third?party sentiment that could pressure the stock if further downgrades or weak guidance follow. NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen
NETGEAR Company Profile
NETGEAR, Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global provider of networking solutions for consumer, business and service provider markets. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive portfolio of products that enable high-speed connectivity, data storage and network security for homes, small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.
Its product lineup includes Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, cable modems, mobile broadband gateways and Ethernet switches—offered in both managed and unmanaged configurations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NETGEAR
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.