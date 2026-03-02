NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTGR

NETGEAR Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $20.62 on Monday. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $579.63 million, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.16.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $182.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.26 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NETGEAR

In related news, insider Pramod Badjate sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,968.42. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NETGEAR

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windward Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,468,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,020,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 548,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after buying an additional 256,266 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 717,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,255,000 after acquiring an additional 218,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth $6,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NETGEAR this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks has raised its FY2027 outlook and several 2027 quarterly EPS estimates (FY2027 now expected at ($0.60) vs prior ($0.83)), and lifted some late?2026/2027 quarter forecasts — a sign of an improving medium?term earnings trajectory that could support the stock if trends continue. Zacks Research Weighs in on NETGEAR FY2028 Earnings

Zacks has raised its FY2027 outlook and several 2027 quarterly EPS estimates (FY2027 now expected at ($0.60) vs prior ($0.83)), and lifted some late?2026/2027 quarter forecasts — a sign of an improving medium?term earnings trajectory that could support the stock if trends continue. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks’ updates were mixed: several quarters (Q2–Q4 2027 and Q4 2026) were nudged higher, while other near?term quarters were adjusted down — this produces a clearer medium?term path but leaves short?term guidance uneven. (See Zacks/MarketBeat summary below.) NTGR analyst note

Zacks’ updates were mixed: several quarters (Q2–Q4 2027 and Q4 2026) were nudged higher, while other near?term quarters were adjusted down — this produces a clearer medium?term path but leaves short?term guidance uneven. (See Zacks/MarketBeat summary below.) Negative Sentiment: Zacks still carries a “Strong Sell” stance and trimmed near?term estimates materially (Q1 2026 cut to ($0.33) from ($0.17); FY2026 to ($0.81) from ($0.57)), indicating expected continued operating pressure — downward revisions to near?term earnings and a negative net margin remain headwinds. NTGR analyst note

Zacks still carries a “Strong Sell” stance and trimmed near?term estimates materially (Q1 2026 cut to ($0.33) from ($0.17); FY2026 to ($0.81) from ($0.57)), indicating expected continued operating pressure — downward revisions to near?term earnings and a negative net margin remain headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Independent rater Wall Street Zen lowered its rating to “Sell,” adding to negative third?party sentiment that could pressure the stock if further downgrades or weak guidance follow. NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global provider of networking solutions for consumer, business and service provider markets. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive portfolio of products that enable high-speed connectivity, data storage and network security for homes, small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.

Its product lineup includes Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, cable modems, mobile broadband gateways and Ethernet switches—offered in both managed and unmanaged configurations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.