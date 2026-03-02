Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHLAF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Schindler to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

About Schindler

SHLAF opened at $369.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.19 and a 200-day moving average of $368.03. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $293.15 and a fifty-two week high of $410.62.

Schindler Group is a Switzerland-based multinational engineering company specializing in the design, manufacturing and servicing of elevators, escalators and moving walkways. Its product portfolio spans a range of urban mobility solutions, from machine-room-less passenger lifts for residential buildings to high-capacity elevators for skyscrapers and heavy-duty escalators for transit hubs. The company emphasizes energy-efficient drive systems, digital connectivity and predictive maintenance technologies to support safe, reliable vertical transportation.

Founded in 1874 by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in Lucerne, Schindler has grown from a regional ironworks into a global industry leader.

