Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $800,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 180.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 192.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,198,455. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $25,443,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,448,539.48. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 98,550 shares of company stock valued at $114,256,090 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,142.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,073.56 and its 200 day moving average is $978.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,256.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

