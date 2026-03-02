William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $88.18 Million in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,777,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,175,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 1.1%
Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is a China-based digital music and audio entertainment platform that operates a portfolio of leading music streaming and social entertainment services. Its core consumer-facing products include streaming apps, online karaoke (KTV) services and live music and entertainment broadcasts. The company monetizes its content through a mix of subscriptions, digital music sales, in-app purchases, virtual gifting, advertising and licensing arrangements with rights holders.
The company traces its roots to the consolidation of Tencent’s music assets and was established in the mid-2010s to unify several prominent music properties under a single operating entity.
