Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,681 Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEZL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sezzle by 1,068.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 154,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sezzle by 300.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,733,000 after acquiring an additional 141,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sezzle by 429.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth $16,761,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Sezzle from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL opened at $72.95 on Monday. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 8.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Sezzle had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 88.61%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company’s technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.