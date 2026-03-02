Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given New $28.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PGNY. Citizens Jmp raised Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Get Progyny alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGNY

Progyny Price Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. Progyny has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.26 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,106,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,484,000 after purchasing an additional 235,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,838,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,243,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,688 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 37.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,996,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,933,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.