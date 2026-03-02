Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

CRDF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ CRDF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.88. 273,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.32. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,733.22% and a negative return on equity of 82.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapies designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment and enhance antitumor immune responses. By focusing on unique immuno-oncology targets, Cardiff seeks to address resistance pathways that limit the effectiveness of existing cancer treatments.

Cardiff’s pipeline comprises several small-molecule immunomodulators in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

