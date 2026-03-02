CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.6667.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBLL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CeriBell from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $54,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,518.64. This represents a 11.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Raymond Woo sold 11,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 167,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,774.06. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 305,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,425,950 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CeriBell by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in CeriBell by 3,971.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CeriBell by 97.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CeriBell by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CeriBell by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

CBLL stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CeriBell has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The company has a market cap of $680.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.03.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 31.77% and a negative net margin of 59.97%.The firm had revenue of $24.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CeriBell will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CeriBell Corp (NASDAQ: CBLL) is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell’s solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company’s product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

