LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on LKQ in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

LKQ Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 255,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. LKQ has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.36%.The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in LKQ by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 78,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 47,299 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $3,158,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

