KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.1250.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on KORU Medical Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on KORU Medical Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

KRMD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.74. 37,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,024. The company has a market capitalization of $219.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. KORU Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 927.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 69,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 189.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 158,914 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in KORU Medical Systems by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 94,214 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.