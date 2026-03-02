Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

DLVHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Delivery Hero to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th.

Shares of DLVHF remained flat at $25.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

Delivery Hero SE is a global online food?ordering and delivery platform that connects consumers, restaurants and couriers through its digital marketplace. The company’s core business revolves around providing a seamless, on?demand food delivery experience via mobile apps and websites. Beyond traditional restaurant delivery, Delivery Hero also operates a network of cloud kitchens—known as “dark kitchens”—to meet growing consumer demand for a broader variety of cuisines and faster fulfilment times.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

