Short Interest in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Grows By 33.1%

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,513,017 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the January 29th total of 6,397,011 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,846,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,846,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:YMAX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.60. 667,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,096. YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4,317.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF
The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy. YMAX was launched on Jan 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- A Rockefeller Moment Is Unfolding in Rare Earths
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Half of America’s jobs gone in the next 12 months???
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.