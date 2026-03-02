Short Interest in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Grows By 33.1%

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,513,017 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the January 29th total of 6,397,011 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,846,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,846,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:YMAX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.60. 667,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,096. YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

Get YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF alerts:

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4,317.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF stock. Winnow Wealth LLC increased its stake in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF ( NYSEARCA:YMAX Free Report ) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the quarter. YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Winnow Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Winnow Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy. YMAX was launched on Jan 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.