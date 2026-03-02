Analyzing TransEnterix (TRXDW) and Its Peers

Institutional & Insider Ownership
8.2% of TransEnterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of TransEnterix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
TransEnterix has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransEnterix’s competitors have a beta of 1.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares TransEnterix and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TransEnterix
|$8.53 million
|-$154.20 million
|-0.04
|TransEnterix Competitors
|$61.70 million
|-$32.64 million
|5.18
Profitability
This table compares TransEnterix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TransEnterix
|-2,149.15%
|-83.74%
|-64.94%
|TransEnterix Competitors
|-570.12%
|-123.56%
|-53.83%
Summary
TransEnterix competitors beat TransEnterix on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
About TransEnterix
TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.
