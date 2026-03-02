Short Interest in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYC) Decreases By 43.0%

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 689 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 29th total of 1,209 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,331 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,331 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHYC stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $38.44.

Get BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF alerts:

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,120,000.

(Get Free Report)

The BondBloxx US High Yield Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (XHYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies in the consumer cyclicals sector. XHYC was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.