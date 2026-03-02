Short Interest in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYC) Decreases By 43.0%

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2026

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYCGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 689 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 29th total of 1,209 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,331 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHYC stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $38.44.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,120,000.

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF

The BondBloxx US High Yield Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (XHYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies in the consumer cyclicals sector. XHYC was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

