Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Rises By 29.6%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 858,674 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the January 29th total of 662,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Fibra Danhos Stock Performance

GRFFF stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Monday. Fibra Danhos has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) is a Mexican real estate investment trust that specializes in the development, ownership and management of commercial real estate assets. Established in 2013 through a sponsorship agreement with Grupo Danhos, the company has positioned itself as a leading player in the Mexican market by focusing on the retail, office and mixed-use sectors. It pursues a strategy of acquiring high-quality land parcels, financing development projects and overseeing long-term property operations.

The trust’s portfolio is concentrated primarily in Mexico City and its metropolitan area, where it owns and operates several marquee shopping centers, office towers and urban mixed-use complexes.

